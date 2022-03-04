William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). William Blair also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.30. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $23.59.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after acquiring an additional 368,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 22.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 155.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

