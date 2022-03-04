Winnebago Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the construction company will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.82. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 14.8% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 19.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

