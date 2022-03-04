WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the January 31st total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CXSE stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.
