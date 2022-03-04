Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Workday by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Workday by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Workday by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Workday by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $245.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.99. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,726.64, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,864 shares of company stock valued at $109,911,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

