Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.83.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $245.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,726.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 1-year low of $205.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,864 shares of company stock valued at $109,911,391 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Workday by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.