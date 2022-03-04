WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given New GBX 1,185 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($14.02) to GBX 1,185 ($15.90) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $774.00.
Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.53. WPP has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $83.69.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 45.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
