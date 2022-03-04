WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given New GBX 1,185 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($14.02) to GBX 1,185 ($15.90) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $774.00.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.53. WPP has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.2505 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 45.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.