WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$183.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$8,584,272.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,165,861.68. Insiders have sold a total of 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551 over the last 90 days.

Shares of WSP opened at C$162.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$167.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$167.74. The stock has a market cap of C$19.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$114.48 and a 52 week high of C$187.94.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

