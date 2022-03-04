Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $380.00

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 380 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 372.50 ($5.00), with a volume of 23263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362.50 ($4.86).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.51) target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 314.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 309.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.98%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

