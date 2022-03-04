YENTEN (YTN) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $109,908.97 and $53.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,702.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.59 or 0.06586077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.61 or 0.00258046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.17 or 0.00738957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00070593 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00424446 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.11 or 0.00295208 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

