Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Position Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Yext were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Yext by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 472,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 57,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yext by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

YEXT stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $900.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

