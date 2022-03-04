YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Up 9.7%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.77. 106,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,347,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.