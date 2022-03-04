Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CTIB opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIB. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yunhong CTI in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI by 36.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

