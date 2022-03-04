Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) to announce $23.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.34 billion to $24.25 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $22.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $101.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.29 billion to $102.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $105.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.33 billion to $108.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Siena Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $2,547,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $212.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $157.55 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.