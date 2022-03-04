Zacks: Analysts Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. ProPetro reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProPetro by 129.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.82. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

