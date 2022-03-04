Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Earnings of $8.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $8.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.07 and the highest is $8.37. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $6.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $33.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.87 to $33.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $36.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.90 to $37.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadcom.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS.
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $578.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.67. The firm has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.
Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About Broadcom (Get Rating)
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadcom (AVGO)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.