Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Earnings of $8.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $8.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.07 and the highest is $8.37. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $6.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $33.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.87 to $33.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $36.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.90 to $37.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $578.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.67. The firm has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

