Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.51 Million

Analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) to report $197.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.54 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $180.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $786.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $784.67 million to $790.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $874.17 million, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $890.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on GWRE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of GWRE opened at $88.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $130.95.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

