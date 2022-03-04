Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 919,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after buying an additional 22,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 338,330 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 460,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $805.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

