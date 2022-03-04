Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Announce $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.93. Meta Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.
Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.60%.
In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,791 shares of company stock worth $1,523,392 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)
Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.