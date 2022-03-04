Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) to post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $971.66 million. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $725.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CBRE Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $85.29 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $143.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.