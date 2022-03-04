Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Post $4.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) to post $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.64. Celanese posted earnings per share of $3.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $15.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $16.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $16.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

NYSE:CE traded down $5.24 on Friday, hitting $139.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,972. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese has a 52-week low of $133.50 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

