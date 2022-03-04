Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.18. Dynatrace reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

NYSE:DT opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,798 shares of company stock worth $7,040,125. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Dynatrace by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.