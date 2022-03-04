Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nikola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Nikola posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nikola will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Nikola has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nikola by 52.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Nikola by 37.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

