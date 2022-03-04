Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.43. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stericycle has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $79.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 9.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,091,000 after acquiring an additional 188,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

