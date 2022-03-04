Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) to Sell

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA LTD is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s product portfolio combines hardware and cutting-edge software. NOVA LTD, formerly known as NOVA MEASURING, is based in REHOVOT, Israel. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVMI. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.63.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $106.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.42. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $76.76 and a 1 year high of $149.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

