Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Hold

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

VXRT has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vaxart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Vaxart stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. The business’s revenue was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 97,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,452,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,997,000 after buying an additional 357,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 65,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

