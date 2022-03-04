Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brady (NYSE:BRC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57. Brady has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brady by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after buying an additional 57,868 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 17.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

