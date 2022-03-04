Zacks Investment Research Lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Get Camping World alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Camping World stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. Camping World has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 286.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.