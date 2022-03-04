Zacks Investment Research Lowers VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) to Sell

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “VivoPower International PLC is a solar power company which serves commercial, industrial and government customers. It provides power support services, storage and energy efficiency solutions, smart power services as well as technology to its power customers. The company operates primarily in New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Singapore and Manila. VivoPower International PLC is based in London. “
Shares of VivoPower International stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. VivoPower International has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.
About VivoPower International (Get Rating)
VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.
