Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to “Hold”

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Flushing Financial stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a market cap of $742.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,031,000 after buying an additional 55,009 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,481.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 219,453 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 20,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

