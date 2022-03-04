Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Buy

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 3.54. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

