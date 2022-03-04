Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $102.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.55, but opened at $49.40. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zai Lab shares last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 3,429 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.71.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 37,845 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 23.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 3,216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 187,074 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.28.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

