Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $102.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.55, but opened at $49.40. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zai Lab shares last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 3,429 shares traded.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.71.
In related news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.28.
Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)
Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.