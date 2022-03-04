Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective from equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.84% from the company’s current price.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($107.87) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €98.78 ($110.99).

Zalando stock opened at €49.74 ($55.89) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($56.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €76.89.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

