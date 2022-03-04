Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

Several research firms recently commented on ZVIA. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVIA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

