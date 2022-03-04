Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.69.

NYSE ZVIA opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

