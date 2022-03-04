Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zhongsheng Group stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. Zhongsheng Group has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $98.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
