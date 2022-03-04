Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zhongsheng Group stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. Zhongsheng Group has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $98.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

