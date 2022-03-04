Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Trimmed by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,872 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 21,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,270,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,652,000 after buying an additional 35,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.98. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.