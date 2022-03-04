Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) to report $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.11. Zoetis reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $195.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.29 and a 200 day moving average of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $249.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $3,438,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

