Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ZM has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citic Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.57.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.66. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $111.95 and a one year high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

