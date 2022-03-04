ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.64 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$0.730 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.55.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $3,620,211.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 710,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $42,414,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,502,190 shares of company stock valued at $201,801,293 in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,094,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,210 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,648,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

