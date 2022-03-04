Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zynga from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lowered Zynga from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Zynga from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.87.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.56 and a beta of 0.14.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Zynga by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

