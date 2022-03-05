-$0.05 EPS Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMAX.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMAX. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

IMAX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.04. 1,414,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,040. IMAX has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

