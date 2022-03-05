-$0.07 EPS Expected for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Greenwich LifeSciences.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ GLSI opened at $18.84 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $69.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.17 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank Joseph Daugherty purchased 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,985.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,501 shares of company stock valued at $392,893 over the last three months. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

