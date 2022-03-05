$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. First Bank reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. First Bank has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. First Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bank by 106.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Bank by 72.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Bank by 92.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

