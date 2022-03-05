$0.59 EPS Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.50. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,850%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $137.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average is $141.53. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

