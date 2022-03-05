-$1.12 EPS Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) will post ($1.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.51). Wynn Resorts posted earnings per share of ($2.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $5.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Union Gaming Research raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

