$1.25 EPS Expected for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) will announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. RCI Hospitality reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti boosted their price target on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 62,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,246. The company has a market cap of $602.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.96. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $94.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

