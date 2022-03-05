10,210 Shares in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Acquired by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 79.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cowen by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

In related news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $782.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Cowen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.