12,544 Shares in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Bought by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $154.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

