17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 16th. The company reported ($9.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.56) by $1.33. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 83.53% and a negative return on equity of 117.14%. On average, analysts expect 17 Education & Technology Group to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YQ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.47. 189,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,785. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $50.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group by 868.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 702,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in 17 Education & Technology Group by 11,022.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 44,090 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

