$175.56 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will announce $175.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.30 million and the lowest is $175.07 million. Lovesac reported sales of $129.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $477.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $477.11 million to $478.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $607.84 million, with estimates ranging from $602.53 million to $611.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. boosted their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,847.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Fox sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $342,901.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,132 shares of company stock worth $1,906,001 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after buying an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

